JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s 9th Largest Position

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.36. 3,164,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,170. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

