Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 428,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,015,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

