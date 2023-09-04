Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

KEYS stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $156.60.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

