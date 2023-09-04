Kopernik Global Investors LLC Buys 213,920 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,459,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,920 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for 7.4% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 2.82% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $71,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.43.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMY

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.