Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 924,999 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 924,999 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for about 1.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Sabre worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sabre by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sabre by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $11,357,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,515 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 88.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,767,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,932,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,569. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $737.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

