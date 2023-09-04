Kopernik Global Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,573,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,928 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 12.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $123,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.