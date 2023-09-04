Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,372 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,124,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 549,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,117. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

View Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.