Kuvari Partners LLP Buys Shares of 1,829,859 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,829,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,000. Farfetch comprises approximately 100.0% of Kuvari Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kuvari Partners LLP owned 0.46% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 3,144.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 48.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 658,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Farfetch by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 108,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Farfetch stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. 10,641,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.02. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Farfetch

(Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.