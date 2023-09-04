L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $311,675,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,304,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.