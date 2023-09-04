L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $45.73. 18,866,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,589,043. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

