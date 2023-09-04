L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 2,498 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. 43,808,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,030,922. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

