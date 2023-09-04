L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,614 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 88.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Qiagen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen



QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

