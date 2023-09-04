L2 Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,195. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

