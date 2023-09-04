L2 Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $563.21. 2,234,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.71. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $569.98. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

