L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,715,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406,645. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

