L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.20. 1,476,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,786. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

