L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $412,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

