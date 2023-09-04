L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.24. 769,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. The stock has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

