L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

