L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $153,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $95,058,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $64.57. 9,029,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,268. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

