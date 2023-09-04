L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 7,955 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 39.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.70. The company had a trading volume of 702,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,884. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.33.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

