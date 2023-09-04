L2 Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.56. The company had a trading volume of 866,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

