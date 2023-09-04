L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LHX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

