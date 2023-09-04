La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

