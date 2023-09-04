LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.97. 11,385,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,046,657. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

