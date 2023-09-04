LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 948 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.59. 39,801,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,168,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.50. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

