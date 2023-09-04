LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

