LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,752 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of V traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

