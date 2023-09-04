LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,123 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,831. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

