LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $23.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,908.33. 55,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,176. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,601.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,571.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

