LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,337 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

