LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $853,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $289.58. 617,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,326. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

