LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $970,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. 512,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,420. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

