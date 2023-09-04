LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. 5,823,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

