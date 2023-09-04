LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for 0.9% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $96.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.