LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $415.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78. The stock has a market cap of $391.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

