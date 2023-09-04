LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,119. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

