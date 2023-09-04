LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.78. 559,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,829. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average is $213.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.