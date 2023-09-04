LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 557,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.68. 3,047,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

