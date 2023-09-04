LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,455 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.4% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,170. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.