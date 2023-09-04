LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 976 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 21,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,707,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,590,000 after buying an additional 735,997 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 652,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,555,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

