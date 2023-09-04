LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.27. 2,412,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

