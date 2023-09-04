LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,461. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

