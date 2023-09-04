LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,186 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,186 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.1% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after buying an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after buying an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,554,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,828,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,676,541. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

