LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

BJK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

