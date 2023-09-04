Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target Cut to $9.25

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $9.50 to $9.25 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

