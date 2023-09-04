Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $102.57 million and $4.62 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

