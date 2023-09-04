Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 66.25 Average PT from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 66.25 ($0.84).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 42 ($0.53) in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LLOY stock opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.53) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of £26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 526.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 151,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £66,560.56 ($83,903.39). Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

