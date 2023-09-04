Loop Capital Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar General from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $130.27 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $128.48 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

