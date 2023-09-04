Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) to Issue $0.07 Final Dividend

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th.

Lynch Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Lynch Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lynch Group news, insider Peter Clare bought 110,000 shares of Lynch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,600.00 ($160,387.10). Insiders own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lynch Group

Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lynch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.